Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Head to Head Review

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -1.51% -2.78% -1.84% Talkspace 3.40% 6.89% 5.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Talkspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $24.05 million 2.11 -$360,000.00 ($0.25) -114.00 Talkspace $228.87 million 3.77 $7.79 million $0.05 103.40

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Precipio has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precipio and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00 Talkspace 0 8 1 0 2.11

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Precipio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talkspace beats Precipio on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

(Get Free Report)

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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