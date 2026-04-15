Reviewing Donegal Group (DGICB) and Its Peers

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – PROP&CASLTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Donegal Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group Competitors 591 3357 3561 234 2.44

As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies have a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Donegal Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donegal Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $978.01 million $79.34 million 8.82 Donegal Group Competitors $24.99 billion $4.08 billion 8.85

This table compares Donegal Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Donegal Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Donegal Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 6.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 8.11% 12.81% 3.29% Donegal Group Competitors 13.65% 13.23% 4.18%

Summary

Donegal Group rivals beat Donegal Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared.

Donegal Group Company Profile

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Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

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