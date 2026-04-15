British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.0%
NYSE:BTI opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.
BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.
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