British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,597,000 after acquiring an additional 303,136 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:BTI opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

About British American Tobacco

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British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

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