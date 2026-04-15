Critical Contrast: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) vs. Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Hero Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $1.30 billion 1.85 $48.26 million $2.25 26.23 Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.29% 38.28% 8.37% Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phibro Animal Health and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 2 2 1 2.50 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.46%. Given Hero Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hero Technologies is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Volatility & Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Hero Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal’s health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, environmental, industrial, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock’s diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle producers, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

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