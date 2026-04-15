Ascendiant Capital Markets Comments on Intrusion Q2 Earnings

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intrusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

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Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 86.02% and a negative net margin of 127.65%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

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Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 158,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

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Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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