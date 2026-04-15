Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cingulate Q1 Earnings

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cingulate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CING. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cingulate from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cingulate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.28).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cingulate by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cingulate by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $34,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,282. The trade was a 202.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 19,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,942.96. This trade represents a 19.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 33,074 shares of company stock worth $166,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Key Cingulate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cingulate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ascendiant materially trimmed expected losses for FY2026 (now -$1.52 vs prior -$2.54) and raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarter-level EPS forecasts to about ($0.38) — signals the firm expects operating improvement versus earlier views. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Ascendiant materially trimmed expected losses for FY2026 (now -$1.52 vs prior -$2.54) and raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarter-level EPS forecasts to about ($0.38) — signals the firm expects operating improvement versus earlier views. Positive Sentiment: The same shop lifted multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 and Q3 specifically) and published 2027 quarter/FY forecasts (e.g., FY2027 -$1.39, Q4 2027 -$0.32) while maintaining a $55 price objective — consistent, broad upward revisions that support a constructive near‑term outlook. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

The same shop lifted multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 and Q3 specifically) and published 2027 quarter/FY forecasts (e.g., FY2027 -$1.39, Q4 2027 -$0.32) while maintaining a $55 price objective — consistent, broad upward revisions that support a constructive near‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Ascendiant’s $55 target implies very large upside from current levels, which can attract speculators and momentum buyers but also reflects a long timeline and optimism that may be conditional on clinical/operational milestones. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Ascendiant’s $55 target implies very large upside from current levels, which can attract speculators and momentum buyers but also reflects a long timeline and optimism that may be conditional on clinical/operational milestones. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the analyst optimism, Cingulate remains unprofitable (trailing negative EPS and a negative P/E), reported an EPS miss in mid‑March (reported -$0.84 vs. -$0.56 expected), and the street consensus still reflects deep losses (consensus FY at -$11.69) — fundamentals and small market cap increase risk if operational improvements slip. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Cingulate Company Profile

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Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

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