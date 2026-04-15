Analysts Issue Forecasts for SINT Q1 Earnings

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Sintx Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sintx Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SINT. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ SINT opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Sintx Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sintx Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target, highlighting institutional interest and a large upside vs. the current share price. This initiation can attract investor attention and trading volume. Read More.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target, highlighting institutional interest and a large upside vs. the current share price. This initiation can attract investor attention and trading volume. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s published multi‑year model projects a path to profitability (losses in FY2026–FY2028 narrowing to positive EPS in FY2029–FY2030), which supports a higher long‑term valuation case if execution and commercialization progress as expected. Read More.

HC Wainwright’s published multi‑year model projects a path to profitability (losses in FY2026–FY2028 narrowing to positive EPS in FY2029–FY2030), which supports a higher long‑term valuation case if execution and commercialization progress as expected. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ascendiant Capital Markets continues to carry a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target on SINT, signaling continued analyst support despite small forecast adjustments; the higher target reinforces upside expectations but has not been accompanied by material new company disclosures.

Ascendiant Capital Markets continues to carry a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target on SINT, signaling continued analyst support despite small forecast adjustments; the higher target reinforces upside expectations but has not been accompanied by material new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Ascendiant trimmed near‑term EPS forecasts slightly for Q1/Q2 and FY2026 (small downward revisions), indicating analysts see continued short‑term cash burn and operating losses that could pressure the stock until revenue and margins improve.

Ascendiant trimmed near‑term EPS forecasts slightly for Q1/Q2 and FY2026 (small downward revisions), indicating analysts see continued short‑term cash burn and operating losses that could pressure the stock until revenue and margins improve. Negative Sentiment: Across published notes, near‑term quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates remain negative and sizable — investors should expect continued headline sensitivity to quarterly results, cash position updates, and any delays in product/commercial milestones that could keep the stock under pressure.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.