Zacks Research Upgrades WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) to Hold

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WuXi AppTec to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WuXi AppTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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WuXi AppTec Price Performance

About WuXi AppTec

OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $15.75 on Monday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

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WuXi AppTec is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2000, the company provides end-to-end solutions that span drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Its offerings enable customers to accelerate the research and development process for small molecules, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as medical devices.

Key services include chemistry and biology discovery support, preclinical safety assessment, analytical and formulation development, clinical manufacturing, large-scale biomanufacturing, and quality testing.

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