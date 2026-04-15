Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

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Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.7%

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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