Q1 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass Issued By Zacks Research

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

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O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded O-I Glass from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

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O-I Glass Stock Down 1.0%

O-I Glass stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key O-I Glass News

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks marginally raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $0.34 (from $0.33), a small bright spot amid otherwise downward revisions that may temper some concerns about the back half of the fiscal year.

Zacks marginally raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $0.34 (from $0.33), a small bright spot amid otherwise downward revisions that may temper some concerns about the back half of the fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target on OI from $16 to $12 and kept a “neutral” rating — the new $12 target implies modest upside from current levels but reduces the former valuation anchor. Article Title

Citigroup cut its price target on OI from $16 to $12 and kept a “neutral” rating — the new $12 target implies modest upside from current levels but reduces the former valuation anchor. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a “Hold” for OI; that suggests mixed views among the broader analyst community even as some firms push estimates around. Article Title

Analysts’ consensus remains a “Hold” for OI; that suggests mixed views among the broader analyst community even as some firms push estimates around. Neutral Sentiment: A feature examining O-I’s response to energy cost pressures highlights potential strategic shifts (longer-term operational implications rather than an immediate earnings surprise). Investors should watch for execution on any announced efficiency or capex changes. Article Title

A feature examining O-I’s response to energy cost pressures highlights potential strategic shifts (longer-term operational implications rather than an immediate earnings surprise). Investors should watch for execution on any announced efficiency or capex changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and medium‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a “Strong Sell” stance — notable downgrades include Q1 2026 to $0.21 (from $0.22), Q1 2027 to $0.38 (from $0.43), Q2 2027 to $0.58 (from $0.60), small cut to Q1 2028, and downward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 totals. The scale and breadth of cuts increase downside risk and weigh on sentiment toward OI (no direct link provided).

Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and medium‑term EPS estimates and reiterated a “Strong Sell” stance — notable downgrades include Q1 2026 to $0.21 (from $0.22), Q1 2027 to $0.38 (from $0.43), Q2 2027 to $0.58 (from $0.60), small cut to Q1 2028, and downward revisions to FY2026 and FY2027 totals. The scale and breadth of cuts increase downside risk and weigh on sentiment toward OI (no direct link provided). Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces citing Citi’s more pessimistic forecast amplify near‑term selling pressure by highlighting reduced growth/valuation expectations. Article Title

About O-I Glass

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O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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