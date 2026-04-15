HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for ACTU Earnings

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

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Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACTU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACTU opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Key Stories Impacting Actuate Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Actuate Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nature Medicine publication: Phase 2 randomized data show elraglusib + gemcitabine/nab‑paclitaxel improved median overall survival to 10.1 months vs. 7.2 months for chemo alone, halving the 1‑year survival gap (44% vs. 22%) and showing immune‑cell biomarker signals — a major de‑risking clinical readout for Actuate’s lead program. GlobeNewswire Release

Nature Medicine publication: Phase 2 randomized data show elraglusib + gemcitabine/nab‑paclitaxel improved median overall survival to 10.1 months vs. 7.2 months for chemo alone, halving the 1‑year survival gap (44% vs. 22%) and showing immune‑cell biomarker signals — a major de‑risking clinical readout for Actuate’s lead program. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model revisions: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 less negative) and improved FY2026–FY2028 outlooks, retaining a “Buy” rating — the upgrades signal Street confidence that the Phase 2 readout materially improves commercial/clinical prospects. HC Wainwright Note

Analyst model revisions: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 less negative) and improved FY2026–FY2028 outlooks, retaining a “Buy” rating — the upgrades signal Street confidence that the Phase 2 readout materially improves commercial/clinical prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wider media coverage (Time, Business Insider, Northwestern reporting) amplifies visibility for the positive pancreatic cancer data, which can attract investor and partner interest but does not change regulatory or funding timelines. Business Insider Coverage

Wider media coverage (Time, Business Insider, Northwestern reporting) amplifies visibility for the positive pancreatic cancer data, which can attract investor and partner interest but does not change regulatory or funding timelines. Negative Sentiment: Price target cut: HC Wainwright lowered its price target from $20 to $15 even while keeping a Buy — the cut reduces implied upside and suggests tempered near‑term valuation expectations despite encouraging data. Benzinga Note

Price target cut: HC Wainwright lowered its price target from $20 to $15 even while keeping a Buy — the cut reduces implied upside and suggests tempered near‑term valuation expectations despite encouraging data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and funding need: public filings/coverage note an insider sale (Todd S. Thomson) and Actuate has disclosed a limited cash runway (need for financing beyond July 2026) — successful follow‑on trials or partner deals will be required to sustain development without dilutive financings. QuiverQuant Summary

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

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Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

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