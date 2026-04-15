BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades JAN (NYSE:JAN) to Strong-Buy

JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAN to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

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JAN Trading Up 7.4%

Insider Transactions at JAN

JAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

In other JAN news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. This trade represents a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage

Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a “Sector Outperform” and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage

Scotiabank issued a “Sector Outperform” and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an “Overweight” rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan set an “Overweight” rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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