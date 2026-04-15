Arcutis Biotherapeutics Targets ZORYVE Expansion, Raises 2026 Outlook and Turns Cash-Flow Positive

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) executives told investors at Needham’s 25th Annual Healthcare Conference that the company is focused on expanding the ZORYVE topical franchise across inflammatory skin conditions while investing in pipeline opportunities, following what management described as a shift to positive cash flow in the fourth quarter.

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Needham healthcare analyst Serge Bélanger moderated the discussion with Chief Executive Officer Frank Watanabe, Chief Financial Officer Latha Vairavan and Head of Investor Relations Brian Schoelkopf.

ZORYVE portfolio and market positioning

Management described Arcutis as a 10-year-old dermatology biotechnology company focused on inflammatory skin conditions with four approved products on the market, all branded as ZORYVE. The company’s marketed products include a cream approved for plaque psoriasis, two cream presentations approved for atopic dermatitis (eczema), and a foam approved for both psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.

Watanabe said topical dermatology has historically faced “lack of innovation,” noting that novel topicals in plaque psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis had not been approved for decades. He argued that advanced topical therapies are changing treatment decisions because they reduce the historical trade-off between the efficacy of topical steroids and their short-term safety limitations, versus non-steroidals that were “not terribly effective” and associated with burning and stinging.

Watanabe said ZORYVE has approximately a 50% share of the “advanced topical therapy market,” adding that most patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis are still treated with topicals even as biologics and oral therapies have expanded. He cited 25 million topical prescriptions written last year for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, or seborrheic dermatitis, and said about 70% were for topical steroids while 7% were for advanced topical therapies.

Access, payer coverage, and gross-to-net commentary

On reimbursement, Watanabe said the company has been “very successful” securing access for ZORYVE, citing about 85% commercial coverage, “nearly all” through a single-step edit. He added that more than half of Medicaid lives have access through a single-step or better, and that the company had announced in January it had reached coverage for about one-third of Medicare recipients.

Watanabe also emphasized paid utilization, stating that more than 80% of ZORYVE prescriptions are paid. He said that has helped keep gross-to-net “down in the 50%s,” which he characterized as strong for branded products.

Looking to quarterly cadence, management discussed typical seasonality from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, including prescription pull-forward in December and the impact of co-pay resets in January and February. Watanabe said winter storms created a “pretty profound” impact across dermatology brands, particularly in the Southeast, given the long lead times for dermatology appointments. Vairavan said the company expects gross-to-net to remain in the 50% range in the first quarter and trend toward the lower end of that range as the year progresses.

2026 revenue outlook and commercial investments

Vairavan said Arcutis reported $127.5 million of product revenue in the fourth quarter, representing “almost 85% year-over-year growth” in net sales. She also noted the company began generating positive cash flow in the fourth quarter and expects to remain cash-flow positive while continuing to invest in commercialization and pipeline programs.

Vairavan said the company increased its 2026 product revenue guidance to $480 million to $495 million, citing the fourth-quarter trajectory and planned investments. Among those investments, management highlighted:

Sales force expansion: Watanabe said Arcutis ended last year with 130 dermatology sales representatives and plans to add 30 more, increasing to 160 to improve reach and call frequency among mid-tier prescribers.

Watanabe said Arcutis ended last year with 130 dermatology sales representatives and plans to add 30 more, increasing to 160 to improve reach and call frequency among mid-tier prescribers. Primary care promotion: Watanabe said the company is taking over its primary care promotion after previously working with a partner, as Arcutis is now “at a place where we can do that ourselves.”

Watanabe said the company is taking over its primary care promotion after previously working with a partner, as Arcutis is now “at a place where we can do that ourselves.” Marketing initiatives: Management cited digital direct-to-consumer outreach and partnerships, including a promotional relationship with golfer Max Homa and an existing partnership with Tori Spelling and her daughter, who have discussed their experiences with atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis.

Asked about the prior primary care effort, Watanabe said the partner was generating some sales but not material relative to company revenue, while reiterating that “half of patients are sitting outside of dermatology,” creating what he described as a large opportunity in primary care and pediatrics, particularly for atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis.

Pediatric label expansion and additional indications

Management discussed multiple pediatric label expansion efforts. Watanabe said the company expects approval for psoriasis in two- to five-year-olds in June and noted ZORYVE is already approved down to age two in eczema. He added that Arcutis presented data at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting on patients aged three to 24 months and plans to file with the FDA this quarter for approval down to three months of age.

Watanabe said pediatric atopic dermatitis represents a “massive” market, noting that peak onset is between ages one and five and that about half of atopic dermatitis sufferers are under 18. He also cited parent-reported data presented at AAD indicating 40% of parents saw itch improvement within 10 minutes of first application in young children.

Beyond current indications, Watanabe said off-label use and published reports prompted Arcutis to pursue proof-of-concept studies in vitiligo and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). He said the company launched phase II trials in both and expects a vitiligo readout before the end of this year, with HS trial readouts in the first quarter of next year, followed by decisions on whether to progress to phase III.

Pipeline update: ARQ-234 and business development posture

Watanabe also highlighted ARQ-234, a novel fusion protein designed to agonize the CD200R immune checkpoint, which he described as a differentiated approach in atopic dermatitis. He said the program entered phase I earlier this year with subcutaneous administration and will include a small proof-of-concept component, with timing dependent on dose escalation progress.

On business development, Watanabe said it is “a nice-to-have, not a must-have,” emphasizing that the company is being selective and methodical. He noted Arcutis has reviewed “probably 300 assets” over its history and acquired two.

In closing remarks, Watanabe reiterated management’s view that ZORYVE has multi-billion-dollar potential, stating the company believes it could become a $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion drug over time and arguing Wall Street underestimates the molecule’s long-term opportunity.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

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