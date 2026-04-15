Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.8350. Approximately 15,393,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,447,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Energy Transfer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 110.74%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,423,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,309,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,585,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,613 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

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Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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