GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $56.67 Average PT from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.4444.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Key GFL Environmental News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Skyview Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 563,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting GFL Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: GFL announced a definitive deal to buy SECURE Waste Infrastructure (enterprise value reported ~C$6.4B / ~$4.6B). Management says the deal is immediately accretive, lifts pro‑forma EBITDA margins and materially increases adjusted free‑cash‑flow conversion — arguments that support long‑term earnings and cash generation. Read More.

GFL announced a definitive deal to buy SECURE Waste Infrastructure (enterprise value reported ~C$6.4B / ~$4.6B). Management says the deal is immediately accretive, lifts pro‑forma EBITDA margins and materially increases adjusted free‑cash‑flow conversion — arguments that support long‑term earnings and cash generation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets and filings provide deal context and valuation (market coverage from WSJ, Financial Post, Globe & Mail). These reports help investors assess strategic fit and timing but don’t change deal economics by themselves. Read More.

Multiple outlets and filings provide deal context and valuation (market coverage from WSJ, Financial Post, Globe & Mail). These reports help investors assess strategic fit and timing but don’t change deal economics by themselves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $55 to $51 but kept a “Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth thesis despite the lower target. Read More.

Citigroup trimmed its price target from $55 to $51 but kept a “Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth thesis despite the lower target. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded GFL from “Neutral” to “Underweight” and cut its target to $42 (from $49). The downgrade increases short‑term selling pressure and raises investor caution on valuation and deal execution. Read More.

JPMorgan downgraded GFL from “Neutral” to “Underweight” and cut its target to $42 (from $49). The downgrade increases short‑term selling pressure and raises investor caution on valuation and deal execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction includes an intra‑day slide as investors digest that the acquisition consideration is ~80% GFL shares and ~20% cash. The stock‑heavy structure raises near‑term dilution concerns, potential share issuance, and uncertainties around leverage/integration — common catalysts for share weakness after large, stock‑financed M&A. Read More.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.7%

GFL opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 56.61% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

About GFL Environmental

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GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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