Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Technip Energies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPY remained flat at $46.47 during trading on Monday. 2,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

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Technip Energies Company Profile

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Technip Energies N.V. is a global engineering and technology company formed in 2021 through the spin-off of the engineering and construction arm of TechnipFMC. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company specializes in delivering large-scale projects for the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on the transition to low-carbon solutions. Technip Energies combines deep technical expertise with integrated project management to support clients across the hydrocarbon value chain and emerging energy markets.

The company’s core offerings include front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and project management.

Further Reading

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