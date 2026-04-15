Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,140 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 54,818 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCV stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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