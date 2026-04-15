Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Posts Earnings Results

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Enertopia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

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About Enertopia

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Further Reading

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp. in February 2010. Enertopia Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

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