Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Posts Earnings Results

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Enertopia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
About Enertopia
Further Reading
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