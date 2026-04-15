Contrasting IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and BioNexus Gene Lab”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.38 million 8.29 -$15.06 million ($0.24) -1.44 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.51 million 0.56 -$1.60 million ($0.76) -2.99

Profitability

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IceCure Medical and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -445.61% -221.04% -118.89% BioNexus Gene Lab -24.26% -30.18% -24.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IceCure Medical and BioNexus Gene Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 1 0 0 0 1.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 663.77%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Risk & Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About IceCure Medical

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IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

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BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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