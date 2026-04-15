TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNET. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $65.80.

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TriNet Group Trading Up 2.5%

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,128. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $28,690.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,865. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Further Reading

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