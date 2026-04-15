Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.92.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AC
Air Canada Stock Performance
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
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