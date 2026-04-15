Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 106,497 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,497 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.58% of G-III Apparel Group worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,144,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 294,732 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,099.7% in the third quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 682,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 625,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,730,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.30.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $771.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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