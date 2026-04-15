Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO) Short Interest Up 72.2% in March

Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,624 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 8,491 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Equity Active ETF stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Global Equity Active ETF (NASDAQ:RGLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

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Global Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.7%

RGLO opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Global Equity Active ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Global Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Global Equity Active ETF (RGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that employs a multi-manager, multi-style investment approach to companies of various market capitalization from around the globe. RGLO was launched on May 29, 2025 and is issued by Russell Investments.

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