Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,674 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 23,175 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.16. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

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Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XTNT. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xtant Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XTNT

Xtant Medical Company Profile

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Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

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