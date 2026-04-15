130,667 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,455,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 832,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 690,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

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