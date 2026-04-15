49,812 Shares in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 52.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,038.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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