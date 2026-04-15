Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 745.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street price-target boosts and buy ratings — Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson and Guggenheim increased targets (Wedbush to $118, Moffett to $120, Guggenheim $130), signaling expectations for stronger ad monetization and operating leverage ahead of earnings. Netflix Stock Gains Momentum as Wedbush Lifts Target to $118 Ahead of Q1 Results
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc says Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected and raised its forecast — this supports the story that ad revenue could materially outpace guidance. KeyBanc: Netflix’s Advertising Tier Is Scaling Faster Than Anticipated
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options activity — an unusually large number of call options traded, indicating short‑term speculative or hedged bullish positioning ahead of earnings (could amplify moves around the print).
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus Q1 previews expect solid results (an analyst street view calls for ~15% revenue growth, EPS beat potential and ad revenue >$3B) — investors are positioning for a beat-and-raise quarter. Netflix (NFLX) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings Preview and What Analysts Are Saying
- Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives and investor commentary (Jim Cramer, Seeking Alpha, Zacks) are reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of the print, which can drive momentum into the report. Jim Cramer Calls Netflix a “Juggernaut”
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces highlighting Netflix’s “moat” and international growth runway reinforce longer‑term thesis but are unlikely to move the stock absent fresh data. What Gives Netflix (NFLX) a Valuable Moat?
- Neutral Sentiment: Ted Sarandos’ outreach to cinema owners and other corporate/industry moves are strategic but represent medium-term optionality rather than immediate earnings drivers. Netflix Leader Makes Rare Overture to Cinema Owners
- Negative Sentiment: Not all signals are unequivocally bullish — at least one major shop (Deutsche Bank) retains a hold rating with a $100 target (below recent levels), highlighting some analyst caution and potential downside if Netflix misses guidance. Deutsche Bank Adjusts Netflix Price Target to $100 From $98
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated implied volatility around earnings (analysts note a >6% expected move) and recent insider/insider-related headlines could amplify downside on a disappointment or create whipsaw trading. Netflix (NFLX) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings Preview and What Analysts Are Saying
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX
Netflix Stock Up 2.9%
NFLX stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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