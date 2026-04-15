Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Head to Head Review

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Treasure Global and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -889.11% -53.23% -43.14% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

38.8% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Treasure Global and Jeffs’ Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $2.33 million 2.70 -$23.38 million ($389.47) -0.01 Jeffs’ Brands $14.47 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Jeffs’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Risk & Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jeffs’ Brands beats Treasure Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

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Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

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