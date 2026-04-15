Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $7.17 Million in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,662 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 31.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $21,486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 418.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 122.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 150.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 254,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:IDA opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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