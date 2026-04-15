Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

About Gladstone Land

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Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

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Dividend History for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO)

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