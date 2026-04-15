Gladstone Investment Corporation Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 118.55%.The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.