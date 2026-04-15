Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 35,643 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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