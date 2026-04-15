Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $68.63 Million Investment in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,456,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,628,000. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 12.50% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 731,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after acquiring an additional 422,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 270,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,003 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 304.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period.

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iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $493.61 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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