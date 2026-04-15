Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,135 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

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Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELG opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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