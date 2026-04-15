Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,820 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,626,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,043,000 after acquiring an additional 205,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,241,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,447,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 93,596 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 277,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period.

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Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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