Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.43% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 105,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CGMS stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.33. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.