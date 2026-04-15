Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 128,920 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.62% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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