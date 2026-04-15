Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,645 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2873 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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