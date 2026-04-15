Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Announces Earnings Results

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.69 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 81.36%.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 259.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.54. Henderson Far East Income has a 52-week low of GBX 200 and a 52-week high of GBX 274.50. The company has a market cap of £520.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.50.

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Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

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Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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