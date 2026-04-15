IGC Pharma FY2027 EPS Lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of IGC Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGC Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
IGC Pharma Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
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IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development. The company was formerly known as India Globalization Capital, Inc and changed its name to IGC Pharma, Inc in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Potomac, Maryland.
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