J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £152.40 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Connor acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 per share, with a total value of £152.40.
Nigel Connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Nigel Connor acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £152.80.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of JDW opened at GBX 641.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 530.50 and a one year high of GBX 814.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 490 to GBX 460 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.
View Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
Further Reading
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