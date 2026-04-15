J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £152.40 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Connor acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 635 per share, with a total value of £152.40.

Nigel Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 19th, Nigel Connor acquired 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £152.80.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 641.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J D Wetherspoon plc has a one year low of GBX 530.50 and a one year high of GBX 814.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J D Wetherspoon ( LON:JDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 490 to GBX 460 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.

View Our Latest Analysis on J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

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