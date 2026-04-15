HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for BHST FY2029 Earnings

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioHarvest Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

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A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

BioHarvest Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

BHST stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.16. BioHarvest Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of BioHarvest Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioHarvest Sciences by 5,510.4% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $724,000.

About BioHarvest Sciences

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BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

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