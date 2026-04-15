Head to Head Review: NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexMetals Mining and American Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A N/A -$42.29 million ($1.27) -1.91 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -3.99

Profitability

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexMetals Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NexMetals Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -123.17% -97.41% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NexMetals Mining and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 1 1 0 2.00 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats NexMetals Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexMetals Mining

(Get Free Report)

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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