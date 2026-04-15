VEON (VEON) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VEON to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VEON and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VEON alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 7.09 VEON Competitors $16.25 billion $1.14 billion 1.27

VEON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

VEON has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VEON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.80% 10.98% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VEON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 422 1327 1472 120 2.39

VEON currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.60%. Given VEON’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VEON beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.