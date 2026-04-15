Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.51.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,080. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.