Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland across the United States. The company purchases agricultural properties and leases them to farmers under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By focusing exclusively on high-quality farmland, Gladstone Land aims to provide investors with steady income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, while supporting the operational needs of farming businesses.

The company’s portfolio includes a diversified mix of row crop and permanent crop farmland, spanning key agricultural regions in states such as California, Washington, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

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Dividend History for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO)

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