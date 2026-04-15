Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) vs. Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Critical Comparison

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Capital Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $147.10 million 3.17 $48.76 million $17.90 9.61 Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Capital Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 33.15% 18.08% 12.58% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Capital Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

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