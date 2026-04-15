Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Mosaic Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

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Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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