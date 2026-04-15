Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,228 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 6,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

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Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

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