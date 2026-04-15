hVIVO (LON:HVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 4,677 million during the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.37%.

hVIVO Trading Down 2.3%

HVO opened at GBX 8.50 on Wednesday. hVIVO has a 52 week low of GBX 4.31 and a 52 week high of GBX 19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.80. The firm has a market cap of £58.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 17.50.

hVIVO Company Profile

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hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

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